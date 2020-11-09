UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 12:21 PM

IRSA releases 119,000 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 119,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 119,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1515.96 feet, which was 129.96 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 28,600 cusecs and outflow as 65,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1201.15 feet, which was 161.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,300 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 69,100, 50,200 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

