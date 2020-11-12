UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 121,600 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 02:46 PM

IRSA releases 121,600 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 121,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 49,100 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 121,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 49,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1511.44 feet, which was 125.44 feet higher than its dead level of 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 27,300 cusecs and outflow as 65,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1197.80 feet, which was 157.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,200 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 69,900, 47,600 and 8,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

IHC adjourns hearing for sometimes as Vawda and hi ..

4 minutes ago

Woman, her four-year old gang-raped in Kashmore

22 minutes ago

Boeing lifts China plane demand outlook as economy ..

1 minute ago

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan To Provide Economic, Humani ..

4 minutes ago

Six criminals held during search operation

4 minutes ago

Nissan says trimmed losses in Q2, upgrades full-ye ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.