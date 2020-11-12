IRSA releases 121,600 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 121,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 49,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1511.44 feet, which was 125.44 feet higher than its dead level of 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 27,300 cusecs and outflow as 65,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1197.80 feet, which was 157.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,200 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 69,900, 47,600 and 8,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.