IRSA releases 121,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 121,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1508.29 feet, which was 1222.29 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 27,000 cusecs and outflow as 65,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1195.35 feet, which was 155.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,200 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 71,800, 50,800 and 9,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.