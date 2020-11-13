UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 122,300 Cusecs Water

Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:23 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 122,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 122,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1509.87 feet, which was 1223.87 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 25,900 cusecs and outflow as 65,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1196.60 feet, which was 156.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,700 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 78,300, 50,700 and 9,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

