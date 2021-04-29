IRSA releases 122,700 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 122,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 116,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1399.37 feet, which was 15.37 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 30,700 and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1106.00 feet, which was 66.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 47,600 and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 48,800, 44,700 and 13,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 22,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.