IRSA Releases 126,900 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 11:55 AM

IRSA releases 126,900 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 126,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 48,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 126,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 48,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1436.49 feet, which was 44.49 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 26,600 and 65,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1162.85 feet, which was 122.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,000 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 70,400, 52,800 and 6,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

More Stories From Agriculture

