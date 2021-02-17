IRSA releases 127,400 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 127,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 127,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1432.93 feet, which was 40.93 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25,200 and 65,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1161.10 feet, which was 121.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,800 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 66,300, 52,800 and 6,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.