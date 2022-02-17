IRSA releases 128226 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 128226 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 36133 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 128226 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 36133 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1411.01 feet, which was 19.01 feet higher than its dead level of 1,392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 14100 and 59000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1140.70 feet, which was 90.07 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7807 and 55000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 69477 , 51381 and 28030 cusecs respectively. Similarly 4600 cusecs water was released from the Kabul River at Nowshera, and 9626 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.