UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 131460 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 12:33 PM

IRSA releases 131460 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 131460 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 116768 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 131460 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 116768 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1511.98 feet, which was 119.98 feet higher than its dead level 1392.00 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 65700 and 65000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1184.40 feet, which was 134.04 feet higher than its dead level of 1050.00 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 14608 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 76334, 96163 and 50205 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 12400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 24060 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Taylor's walk-off homer sends Dodgers into MLB pla ..

Taylor's walk-off homer sends Dodgers into MLB playoff clash with Giants

3 minutes ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Crashing by Almost 17% Below ..

Gas Futures in Europe Crashing by Almost 17% Below $1,100 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

3 minutes ago
 Chinese Embassy announces video contest to celebra ..

Chinese Embassy announces video contest to celebrate Pak-China diplomatic relati ..

3 minutes ago
 Uzbek President Mirziyoyev to Visit Russia in Nove ..

Uzbek President Mirziyoyev to Visit Russia in November

3 minutes ago
 Russia to Send Delegation to Explore Nigeria's Inv ..

Russia to Send Delegation to Explore Nigeria's Investment Potential - Nigerian A ..

13 minutes ago
 Nigeria Expects to Finalize Deal on Procurement of ..

Nigeria Expects to Finalize Deal on Procurement of Russia's Sputnik V Soon - Amb ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.