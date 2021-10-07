IRSA releases 131460 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 131460 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 116768 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 131460 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 116768 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1511.98 feet, which was 119.98 feet higher than its dead level 1392.00 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 65700 and 65000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1184.40 feet, which was 134.04 feet higher than its dead level of 1050.00 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 14608 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 76334, 96163 and 50205 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 12400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 24060 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.