IRSA releases 132,400 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 132,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 45,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 132,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 45,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1429.24 feet, which was 37.24 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 24,000 and 65,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1159.05 feet, which was 119.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,900 and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 71,000, 52,700 and 6,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.