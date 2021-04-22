IRSA releases 133,500 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 133,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 104,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1408.72 feet, which was 24.72 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 23,700 and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1116.10 feet, which was 76.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 42,400 and 63,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 49,900, 37,400 and 12,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 21,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala