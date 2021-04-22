UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 133,500 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 03:05 PM

IRSA releases 133,500 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 133,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 104,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 133,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 104,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1408.72 feet, which was 24.72 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 23,700 and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1116.10 feet, which was 76.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 42,400 and 63,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 49,900, 37,400 and 12,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 21,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Japan Committed to Transparency Over Fukushima Wat ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

2 minutes ago

Putin's Conflict-Free Environment Idea May Be Disc ..

2 minutes ago

UAE participates in 113th meeting of GCC Financial ..

30 minutes ago

The government of the United Arab Emirates has iss ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan highly values ties with Saudi Arabia: Pre ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.