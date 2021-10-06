UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 140406 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 12:40 PM

IRSA releases 140406 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 140406 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 132714 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 140406 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 132714 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1511.98 feet, which was 119.98 feet higher than its dead level 1392.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 72300 and 66000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1184.95 feet, which was 134.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1050.00 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 16008 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 16400 , 96572 and 54435 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 16400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 28006 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

