IRSA Releases 146,700 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 02:48 PM

IRSA releases 146,700 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 146,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 80,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 146,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 80,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1534.77 feet, which was 148.77 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 45,200 cusecs and outflow as 82,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1223.65 feet, which was 183.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,300 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 96,500, 68,800 and 23,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

