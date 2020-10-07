UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 148,800 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 03:22 PM

IRSA releases 148,800 cusecs water

:Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 148,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 82,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 148,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 82,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1537.47 feet, which was 151.47 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 45,500 cusecs and outflow as 82,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1225.25 feet, which was 185.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,300 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 94,300, 85,000 and 15,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

