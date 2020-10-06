UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 149,500 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 04:10 PM

IRSA releases 149,500 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 149,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 85,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 149,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 85,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1538.82 feet, which was 152.82 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 47,600 cusecs and outflow as 82,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1226.05 feet, which was 186.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,300 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 86,000, 84,800 and 15,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank monitors 6 positive indicators in ..

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Finance participates in 3rd Global Par ..

31 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,061 new COVID-19 cases, 1,146 reco ..

31 minutes ago

PM must be tried under Articles 62, 63 of the Cons ..

37 minutes ago

SECP determines for creating more competitive, eff ..

6 minutes ago

Eight Explosions Heard in Stepanakert

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.