IRSA Releases 150821 Cusecs Water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 150821 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 138625 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 150821 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 138625 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1511.76 feet, which was 119.76 feet higher than its dead level 1392.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 78200 and 75000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1185.45 feet, which was 135.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1050.00 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 14604 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 108035 , 96672 and 56018 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 15400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 30421 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

