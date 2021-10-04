UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 161554 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:06 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 161554 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 155859 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 161554 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 155859 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1511.66 feet, which was 119.66 feet higher than its dead level 1392.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 87700 and 85000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1186.00 feet, which was 136.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1050.00 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 21605 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 87853 , 96572 and 65510 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 15300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 31254 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

