IRSA Releases 164531 Cusecs Water

Published May 11, 2022

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 164531 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 179881cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 164531 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 179881cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1081.90 feet, which was 31.

09 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 38165 and 33315 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 70479,73077 and 29465 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 36000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 20216 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

