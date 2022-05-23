IRSA releases 168001 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 168001 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 156810 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 168001 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 156810 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1084.55 feet, which was 34.

55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 31991and 34082 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 70317,108814 and 50070 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 29600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 26319 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.