UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 168001 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2022 | 01:49 PM

IRSA releases 168001 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 168001 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 156810 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 168001 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 156810 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1084.55 feet, which was 34.

55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 31991and 34082 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 70317,108814 and 50070 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 29600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 26319 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Utility Store Corporation to hold 'E- Khuli Kacheh ..

Utility Store Corporation to hold 'E- Khuli Kachehry on May 26

1 minute ago
 Prisoners provided medical facilities in central j ..

Prisoners provided medical facilities in central jail

4 minutes ago
 16-player Pakistan squad for West Indies ODIs name ..

16-player Pakistan squad for West Indies ODIs named

19 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

4 minutes ago
 Youth killed in road accident

Youth killed in road accident

4 minutes ago
 Man held for issuing fake marriage certificate

Man held for issuing fake marriage certificate

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.