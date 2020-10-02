UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 168,600 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 12:36 PM

IRSA releases 168,600 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 168,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 97,100 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 168,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 97,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1544.69 feet, which was 158.69 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 56,600 cusecs and outflow as 100,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1229.10 feet, which was 189.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12,100 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 100,400, 77,900 and 17,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Esra Bilgic  shares note about life, faith and lo ..

4 minutes ago

European stocks sink after Trump tests positive fo ..

5 minutes ago

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

5 minutes ago

European Council President Wishes Trump Speedy Rec ..

5 minutes ago

EU Calls on Russia to Cooperate With OPCW on Probe ..

15 minutes ago

US, Russia, France 'Can Do A Lot' for Peace in Nag ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.