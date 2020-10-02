IRSA releases 168,600 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 168,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 97,100 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 168,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 97,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1544.69 feet, which was 158.69 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 56,600 cusecs and outflow as 100,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1229.10 feet, which was 189.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12,100 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 100,400, 77,900 and 17,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.