IRSA releases 168,600 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 168,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 193,100 cusecs

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 168,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 193,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1406.23 feet, which was 22.23 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 64,300 and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1109.40 feet, which was 69.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 55,200 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 83,300, 57,700 and 14,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 51,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.