UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 168,600 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 01:36 PM

IRSA releases 168,600 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 168,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 193,100 cusecs

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 168,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 193,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1406.23 feet, which was 22.23 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 64,300 and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1109.40 feet, which was 69.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 55,200 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 83,300, 57,700 and 14,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 51,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.