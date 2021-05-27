UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 169,200 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:24 PM

IRSA releases 169,200 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 169,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 143,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 169,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 143,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1400.45 feet, which was 16.455 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 50,200 and 60,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1106.25 feet, which was 66.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 42,500 and 58,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 74,300, 81,400 and 17,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 26,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

