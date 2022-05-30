IRSA releases 169967 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 169967 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 173832 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 169967 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 173832 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1075.75 feet, which was 25.

75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 36547 and 33482 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 92852, 76301 and 54550 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 28100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 29085 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.