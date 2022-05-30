UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 169967 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 01:14 PM

IRSA releases 169967 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 169967 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 173832 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 169967 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 173832 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1075.75 feet, which was 25.

75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 36547 and 33482 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 92852, 76301 and 54550 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 28100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 29085 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Melitopol Administration Designates Car Explosion ..

Melitopol Administration Designates Car Explosion in Downtown as Terrorist Attac ..

43 seconds ago
 Dry, hot weather forecast for city

Dry, hot weather forecast for city

45 seconds ago
 Man possession narcotics arrested in kohat

Man possession narcotics arrested in kohat

46 seconds ago
 Sri-Lanka is all set to start Asia Cup T20

Sri-Lanka is all set to start Asia Cup T20

19 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares end up after surges on Wall Street

Tokyo shares end up after surges on Wall Street

52 seconds ago
 Equity markets extend Wall St rally as China eases ..

Equity markets extend Wall St rally as China eases curbs

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.