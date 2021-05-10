IRSA releases 171,200 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 171,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 178,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1408.03 feet, which was 24.08 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 59,600 and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1110.10 feet, which was 70.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 52,600 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 72,300, 61,800 and 14,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 42,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.