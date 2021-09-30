IRSA releases 179961cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 179961 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 135969 cusecs

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1511.95 feet, which was 119.95 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded at 80000 and 110000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1187.40 feet, which was 137.4 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 16008 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 122386, 108268 and 69227 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 13200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 26761 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.