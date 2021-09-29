IRSA releases 180127 cuseces water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 180127 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 134835 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 180127 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 134835 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1513.16 feet, which was 121.16 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded at 78700 and 110000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1187.90 feet, which was 137.9 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 16008 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 109751, 110917 and 66455 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 12800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 27327 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.