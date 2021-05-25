UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 180,700 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 04:48 PM

IRSA releases 180,700 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 180,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 171,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 180,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 171,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1403.52 feet, which was 19.52 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 62,200 and 60,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1109.60 feet, which was 69.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 46,900 and 58,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 81,800, 80,900 and 16,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 36,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

TECNO Pakistan appoints Burque Corporation as its ..

15 minutes ago

Notebooks of the Bookseller wins 2021 Internationa ..

21 minutes ago

NUST and Huawei Organize a Research Poster Competi ..

22 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

54 seconds ago

Modric signs new Real deal until end of next seaso ..

57 seconds ago

Only Rs20 mln allocated for SWP under PSDP, clarif ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.