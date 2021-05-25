IRSA releases 180,700 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 180,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 171,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 180,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 171,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1403.52 feet, which was 19.52 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 62,200 and 60,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1109.60 feet, which was 69.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 46,900 and 58,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 81,800, 80,900 and 16,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 36,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.