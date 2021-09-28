UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 182417 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 02:12 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday re-leased 182417 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 136825 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday re-leased 182417 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 136825 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1514.42 feet, which was 122.42 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 77000 and 110000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1188.40 feet, which was 138.04 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 17408 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 122386, 110917 and 66435 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 12900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 29517 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

