UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 183,100 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:48 PM

IRSA releases 183,100 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 183,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 168,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 183,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 168,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1407.46 feet, which was 23.46 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 55,600 and 65,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1113.15 feet, which was 73.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 52,600 and 58,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 80,600, 69,800 and 16,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 38,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways, SAUDIA launch &#039;earn and burn& ..

11 minutes ago

Minal Khan and Ahsan Ikram stun fans on social med ..

24 minutes ago

U.S. must reorient framing of fiscal policy to boo ..

8 minutes ago

European Commission Confirms EU Plan to Ease Trave ..

10 minutes ago

Contract signed with NADRA to extend Sehat Sahulat ..

10 minutes ago

AC Lower Orakzai visits various markets

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.