IRSA releases 183,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 183,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 168,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1407.46 feet, which was 23.46 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 55,600 and 65,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1113.15 feet, which was 73.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 52,600 and 58,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 80,600, 69,800 and 16,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 38,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.