IRSA releases 183,200 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 183,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 169,400 cusec

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 183,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 169,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1406.82 feet, which was 22.82 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 59,200 and 65,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1112.40 feet, which was 72.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 50,000 and 58,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 78,500, 73,700 and 16,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 38,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.