IRSA Releases 193,000 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 193,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 172,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1405.34 feet, which was 21.34 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 55,800 and 70,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1111.80 feet, which was 71.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 51,500 and 58,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 83,300, 73,700 and 16,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 42,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

