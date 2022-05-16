UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 193629 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2022 | 12:26 PM

IRSA releases 193629 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 193629 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 199847 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 193629 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 199847 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1414.33 feet, which was 22.33 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 95700 and 90000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1085.55 feet, which was 35.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 34516 and 33998 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 119606 ,86633 and 37890 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 34900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 34731 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

