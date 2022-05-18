UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 196799 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 02:18 PM

IRSA releases 196799 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 196799 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 183553 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 196799 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 183553 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1411.70 feet, which was 49.07 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 86200 and100000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1086.50 feet, which was 36.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 34077 and 33523 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 125334 ,97737 and 40605 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 31000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 32276 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

U.S. crude oil inventories down last week: API

U.S. crude oil inventories down last week: API

2 minutes ago
 Vietnam's banks raise interest rates amid inflatio ..

Vietnam's banks raise interest rates amid inflation

2 minutes ago
 Aussie gov't proposes scheme to allow first-homebu ..

Aussie gov't proposes scheme to allow first-homebuyers to dip into retirement sa ..

2 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago
 New York City lifts COVID-19 alert level to "high" ..

New York City lifts COVID-19 alert level to "high"

12 minutes ago
 Heat beat Celtics to lead in NBA Eastern Conferenc ..

Heat beat Celtics to lead in NBA Eastern Conference finals

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.