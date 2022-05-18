IRSA releases 196799 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 196799 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 183553 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1411.70 feet, which was 49.07 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 86200 and100000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1086.50 feet, which was 36.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 34077 and 33523 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 125334 ,97737 and 40605 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 31000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 32276 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.