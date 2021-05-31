UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 204,600 Cusecs Water

Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 204,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 229,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1405.09 feet, which was 21.09 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 91,000 and 75,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1106.75 feet, which was 66.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 57,600 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 107,100, 80,000 and 19,500 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 47,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 11,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

