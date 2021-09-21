IRSA releases 213255 cusecs water

UrduPoint.com

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 213255 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 176782 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 213255 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 176782 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1521.83 feet, which was 129.83 feet higher than its dead level of 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded at 105400 and 130000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1189.90 feet, which was 139.9 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 18127 and 30000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 162885, 137684 and 78010 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 16200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 37055 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

