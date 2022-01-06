UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 22025 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 12:45 PM

IRSA releases 22025 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 22025 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 43681 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 22025 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 43681 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1433.82 feet, which was 41.08 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18100 and 5000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1122.05 feet, which was 72.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 12556 and 4000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 11378, 12702 and 9147 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7825 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

