IRSA Releases 22585 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 22585 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 36650 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 22585 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 36650 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1432.80 feet, which was 40.08 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17500 and 17500 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1121.45 feet, which was 71.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 7565 and 4000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 10427 , 12636 and 10125 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6285 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

