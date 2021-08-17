UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 231761 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 03:12 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 231761cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 259565 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 231761cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 259565 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1545.58 feet, which was 153 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 151200 and 130000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1203.15 feet, which was 1203.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 26604 and 20000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 156081, 160890 and 86130 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 32700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 49061 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

