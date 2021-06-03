UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 235,900 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 02:17 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 235,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 261,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 235,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 261,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1410.06 feet, which was 26.06 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 115,500 and 100,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1110.00 feet, which was 70.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 55,300 and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 114,400, 78,400 and 24,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 54,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

