IRSA Releases 24111 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 12:51 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 24111 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 32725 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 24111 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 32725 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1430.35 feet, which was 38.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16900 and 10000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1119.65 feet, which was 69.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 5714 and 4000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 14286 , 22184, and 21515 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5911 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

