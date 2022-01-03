IRSA releases 24130 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 24130 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 34808 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1431.40 feet, which was 39.04 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 1431.40 and 10000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1120.95 feet, which was 70.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 8278 and 4000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 9387, 15085 and 13080 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6030 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.