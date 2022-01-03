UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 24130 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 01:44 PM

IRSA releases 24130 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 24130 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 34808 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 24130 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 34808 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1431.40 feet, which was 39.04 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 1431.40 and 10000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1120.95 feet, which was 70.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 8278 and 4000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 9387, 15085 and 13080 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6030 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims two lives in Pakistan during last ..

COVID-19 claims two lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

12 minutes ago
 IMF to approve new tranche for Pakistan after comp ..

IMF to approve new tranche for Pakistan after completion of all requirements: Fi ..

21 minutes ago
 Iran Urges UN to Bring United States, Israel to Ju ..

Iran Urges UN to Bring United States, Israel to Justice for Suleimani Killing

1 minute ago
 New Zealand reports 27 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 27 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

7 minutes ago
 S.Korea registers 171,673 breakthrough COVID-19 in ..

S.Korea registers 171,673 breakthrough COVID-19 infections

7 minutes ago
 Malaysia's manufacturing PMI rises to 52.8 in Dece ..

Malaysia's manufacturing PMI rises to 52.8 in December 2021

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.