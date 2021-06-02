IRSA releases 242,200 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 242,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 266,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1408.60 feet, which was 24.60 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 115,700 and 100,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1108.75 feet, which was 68.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 58,100 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 105,100, 75,100 and 23,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 52,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 16,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.