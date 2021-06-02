UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 242,200 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:46 PM

IRSA releases 242,200 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 242,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 266,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 242,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 266,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1408.60 feet, which was 24.60 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 115,700 and 100,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1108.75 feet, which was 68.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 58,100 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 105,100, 75,100 and 23,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 52,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 16,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Pakistan to fight for Champions Trophy title in 20 ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Italian President on Repu ..

26 minutes ago

Pandemic, poverty loom over Mexican elections

5 minutes ago

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for April

5 minutes ago

Families appeal for aid freeing kidnapped Nigerian ..

5 minutes ago

UN Chief's Special Envoy for Libya to Visit Moscow ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.