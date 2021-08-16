IRSA releases 247983 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 247983 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 305640 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1544.87 feet, which was 152.87 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 172800 and 130000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1202.95 feet, which was 152.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 34857 and 20000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 158646, 168314 and 85795 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 42500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 55483 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.