IRSA Releases 251330 Cusecs Of Water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 251330 Cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 243530 cusecs

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1547.68 feet, which was 155.58 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 179300 and 143900 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1199.40 feet, which was 150.06 feet higher than its dead level of 149.04 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 17290 and 29390 Cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 152417 , 155385 and 67035 Cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 24700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 274630 Cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

