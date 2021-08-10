UrduPoint.com

Irsa Releases 254382 Cuseces Water

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 02:16 PM

Irsa releases 254382 cuseces water

Indus River System Authority ( IRSA ) on Tuesday released 254382 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 298839 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority ( IRSA ) on Tuesday released 254382 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 298839 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1541feet, which was 149 feet higher than its dead level of 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded at 162200 and 132600 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1200, 80 feet, which was 240 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 36857 and 22000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 149053, 185448 and 227155 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 38800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 60982 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health sets out COVID-19 vaccination c ..

Ministry of Health sets out COVID-19 vaccination centres for 3 - 17 age group

7 minutes ago
 National Pavilion UAE issues open call for proposa ..

National Pavilion UAE issues open call for proposals to curate 2023 Internationa ..

8 minutes ago
 Five dead as wildfires rage across Algeria

Five dead as wildfires rage across Algeria

2 minutes ago
 Nicaraguan Police Detain Former Ambassador to Cost ..

Nicaraguan Police Detain Former Ambassador to Costa Rica, OAS

2 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 Work in full swing on projects under PM' Karachi p ..

Work in full swing on projects under PM' Karachi package: Haleem Adil Sheikh

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.