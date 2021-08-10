Irsa releases 254382 cuseces water

Indus River System Authority ( IRSA ) on Tuesday released 254382 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 298839 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority ( IRSA ) on Tuesday released 254382 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 298839 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1541feet, which was 149 feet higher than its dead level of 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded at 162200 and 132600 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1200, 80 feet, which was 240 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 36857 and 22000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 149053, 185448 and 227155 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 38800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 60982 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.