IRSA releases 261,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 261,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 258,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1461.00 feet, which was 77.00 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 115,700 and 155,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1151.05 feet, which was 113.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 51,500 and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 185,900, 152,800 and 42,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 51,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.