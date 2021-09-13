IRSA releases 266965 cusecs water

UrduPoint.com

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 266965 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 278403 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 266965 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 278403 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1532.09 feet, which was 140.09 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 144900 and 1138000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1191.95feet, which was 141.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 29538 and 25000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 150415 , 146974 and 92325 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 36300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 67665 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

