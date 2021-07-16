IRSA releases 268,700 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 268,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 363,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 268,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 363,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1457.68 feet, which was 73.68 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 206,000 and 145,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1164.25 feet, which was 126.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 44,100 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 190,000, 162,500 and 30,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 55,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 24,700 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.