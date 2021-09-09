IRSA releases 268835 cusecs

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:55 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 268835 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 212048 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 268835 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 212048 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1532.35 feet, which was 140.35 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 115800 and 162000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1192.55 feet, which was 142.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 19413 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 184792 , 159289 and 66005 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 23700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 53135 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

