IRSA Releases 270,800 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 02:47 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 270,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 385,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 270,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 385,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1439.21 feet, which was 55.21 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 173,100 and 100,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1125.00 feet, which was 85.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 71,700 and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 135,300, 122,400 and 29,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 80,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 32,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

